Ex-Rihanna body guard spared jail for harassing garda

By Tom Tuite

A former head of security for pop star Rihanna has been spared jail for harassing a Garda sergeant with abusive text messages in which he threatened “to put a stop to the lot of you one by one”.

Geoffrey Keating, 40, of Woodbank Drive, Finglas, Dublin denied harassing Garda Sergeant Brendan Carey over the period of an hour and a half on the afternoon of August 21, 2016. He was found guilty following his trial before Judge Ann Ryan at Dublin District Court today.

He was given a six-month sentence suspended on condition he does not re-offend in the next 12 months and he gave an undertaking not to contact or approach the sergeant again.

The harassment consisted of nine messages from Keating who claimed he had contacted the sergeant initially to make a complaint about the conduct of other gardaí.

Sergeant Carey had been based in Finglas previously but had been promoted and transferred to another station when Keating contacted him.

Keating claimed juveniles had been forced by gardaí to strip to their boxer shorts and he contacted the sergeant so his complaint would be passed up the chain.

He had been on medication at the time, the court heard.

Geoffrey Keating levaing court today. Pic: Collins

The sergeant had given him his personal number a couple of years previously when Keating helped gardaí change a tyre. Keating had mentioned anti-social behaviour and crime problems in his area and the sergeant gave his number in case he needed to contact gardaí.

Bodyguard Keating worked for Rihanna in 2012 and 2013.

Sergeant Carey had been transferred to a different station by the time he received the text messages on the Viber messaging app from Keating who accepted he sent them.

Judge Ryan heard that in his first message Keating said: “I don’t know what drugs you and your bully mates in the station are taking.”

It was followed by: “I’m going to put a stop to the lot of you one by one”.

“Nothing to say bitch??”, he wrote in the third message at which the sergeant replied a few minutes later with “Who is this?”

In the next text, Keating made references to two other gardaí but which were not read out at the hearing.

Garda Sergeant replied, “Well done you are a hero”.

Keating then identified himself by name and gave his address before texting: “You and your bully pals, I’ll slap you around. You are nothing but a piece of crap and you are not fit to wear that uniform.”.

In the next message, he wrote: “You’re a gobshite and I’m warning you if you put your hand on another child, I’ll make you wish your ma swallowed”.

The following message from him was a question about the hero comment the Garda sergeant made and Keating followed up with “watch your little mouth”.

His final message stated: “Now f**k off and do your job within the law, there’s more than me watching fool. Mark my words you’ll be brought to book for your actions….it is all tactics now, bitch.”

Sergeant Carey told the court he felt the threats were directed at him. He had not known who the sender was initially and he was concerned for himself and his colleagues.

He was on a rest day when the messages came through but did not report them to his superiors until two days later when he was back on duty, he said.

Questioned by defence solicitor Michael Hanahoe, he told the court he would not ring his superiors on a day off and that he did not have access to Garda emails.

He agreed he had given Keating his number two years beforehand if he needed to provide information about anti-social behaviour.

He said he called the message sender a hero as a flippant comment to someone who had not identified himself.

In evidence, Keating agreed he sent the texts “to make someone aware of my frustrations”. He also claimed he had spoken to the sergeant on the phone earlier that day.

He felt antagonised by the hero comment and he apologised for some of the remarks.

He said they were not directed at Sergeant Carey but “gardaí in Finglas as a whole”.

In cross-examination, it was put to him that he was threatening and he replied that he was standing up for children.

Keating told the court he had also served in an elite military unit.

Det. Sergeant Gavin Ross (left) and Garda Sergeant Brendan Carey leaving the Dublin District Court today. Pic: Collins

Det. Sergeant Gavin Ross told the court that on August 23, 2016, he searched Keating's home and arrested him.

Keating said he contacted Garda Sergeant Keating because he had been made aware that other gardaí had stopped two youths and forced them to strip to their boxer shorts and searched them.

He claimed he had six witnesses and when he went to complain at Finglas station, “I was told I was talking gibberish”.

He claimed he wanted to be arrested so it would go to court where it would “come out about harassment and corruption”.

He also admitted he has been using cannabis to keep calm and was on medication, and he alleged a Garda tried to get a patrol car to try and run him over.

Judge Ryan found him guilty of the charge.

The court heard Keating had nine prior criminal convictions including vehicle theft and six counts of deception offences.

Pleading for leniency his solicitor asked the judge to note Keating had a “troubled background” and that had led to frustrations in relation to complaints outlined in this case.

He also asked the court to note he had been on medication, and when arrested and interviewed, he immediately apologised.

He has not contacted the sergeant since and won't in the future, the court heard.

A probation report on him was also furnished to the judge.

Gardaí need to be used to being given a rough time but have to be treated with a certain amount of respect and not to be abused in the way Sergeant Carey was, Judge Ryan said in sentencing.