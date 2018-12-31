Everything you need to know about celebrating NYE in Dublin

Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the three New Year's Festival Dublin NYE celebration events tonight.

The Liffey Lights Midnight Moment - Matinee, the 3Countdown Concert and the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment are all taking place in the capital tonight to ring in the new year.

The midnight event will feature the biggest light display Dublin has ever had, according to Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, Ciara Sugrue.

There will be plenty of celebration with music provided by various DJs, percussionists and other musicians.

George's Quay Matinee tickets are now SOLD OUT! There are a small handful of tickets remaining for the 3Countdown Concert in Custom House which includes the spectacular Midnight Moment AND some of Ireland's finest music acts! https://t.co/2OVJxNijli pic.twitter.com/mmqhs6f2RC — NYFDublin (@NYFDublin) December 28, 2018

The family matinee event will begin at 6pm while the 3Countdown Concert kicks off at 8pm.

Headlining the annual concert is Gavin James who will be joined by Hudson Taylor, Wild Youth and Inhaler.

All three events are sold out with no tickets available from the venue or at the gates tonight.

Gardaí and organisers have asked people not to travel to the Custom House area without a ticket.

The New Year's Festival Dublin celebrations can be viewed live on RTÉ television from 11.45pm.

A Garda ticket checkpoint cordon and traffic management plan are now in operation on all approach routes.

Custom House Quay is closed between Butt Bridge and Memorial Bridge until 10pm tomorrow night.

George’s Quay on the South Quays will also close between Moss St and Tara St from 5pm today until 2am.

For those travelling on public transport tonight, people are advised to keep an eye online for any schedule changes.

Dublin Bus have expanded their Nitelink service and will run from midnight until 4am. Full details are available here.

The regular services will run until approximately 10pm on most routes.

The Luas will run a Saturday service with night trams running from the city centre from 1am. Full details available here.

The DART will operate a Saturday service until approximately 9pm and information on late-night services is available here.