Every county, bar two, has GPs willing to carry out abortions

GPs in 24 of the 26 counties in the Republic of Ireland have indicated that they are willing to perform medical abortions.

The new legislation allowing terminations comes into effect on January 1, 2019.

The Irish Times reports that the vast majority of the State's 19 maternity units have stated that they are ready to roll out the service in the New Year.

More than 3,000 doctors have been issued with clinical guidelines on abortion services.

However, the HSE has yet to disclose how many GPs have actually signed up to provide access to abortion.