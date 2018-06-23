Event to take place in Dublin for Syrian refugees living in Direct Provision

A family-friendly event for Syrian refugees who live in Direct Provision accommodation is taking place in Dublin today.

It will get underway at the Islamic Cultural Centre Ireland in Clonskeagh at 11am this morning.

It is seeking to build a bridge between the Syrian people displaced by conflict and concerned Irish people as part of World Refugee Week.

A child playing in rubble in Syria

Muslim Sisters of Eire Chairperson Lorraine O'Connor says refugees from a number of centres will arrive in the capital today.

"We have Syrian refugees coming up from three centres; Roscommon, Gorey and Portlaoise," she said.

"On arrival, they will have a meet-and-greet, there'll be a few small talks by the Imam Halawa."

- Digital Desk