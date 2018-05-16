Eurostat study reveals average age Irish people flee the nest

The average age at which young Irish people now leave the family home is 26.3 years.

A new study by Eurostat has found that the Irish figure is slightly above the EU average.

Bottom of the list are people in Malta who, on average, leave home at 32.2 years of age.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Dublin says people in Nordic countries leave home to live independently younger than any other European nationality.

Ms Bolton said: "At one end of the spectrum we have the Nordic countries - Sweden, Denmark, Finland - where young people leave at 21.

"At the opposite end we have the Mediterranean countries where young people stay with their parents until they are 29, 30 or 32.

"Here in Ireland, we are quite close to the EU average where young people move out at around 26."

