Euromillions results are in

Lotto Results: Friday, June 15, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 12
    • 21
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 36
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 15



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,072,727

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 23
    • 26
    • 33
    • 38
    • 49
    • 1
    • 12



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 13
    • 22
    • 34
    • 43
    • 48



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 27
    • 34
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 14
    • 17
    • 32
    • 35
    • 39
    • 12



