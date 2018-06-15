Euromillions results are in
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot, worth €28,072,727.
The numbers drawn were 23, 26, 33, 38 and 49. The lucky star numbers were 1 and 12.
Lotto Results: Friday, June 15, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 12
- 21
- 26
- 28
- 29
- 36
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 8
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 35
- 36
- 15
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,072,727
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 23
- 26
- 33
- 38
- 49
- 1
- 12
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 13
- 22
- 34
- 43
- 48
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 7
- 9
- 18
- 27
- 34
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 14
- 17
- 32
- 35
- 39
- 12
