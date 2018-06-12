Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €17,000,000.
The numbers drawn were 7, 21, 23, 36 and 38. The lucky star numbers were 6 and 8.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 8
- 10
- 20
- 29
- 6
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 23
- 24
- 30
- 31
- 35
- 27
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 16
- 21
- 23
- 30
- 32
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 19
- 20
- 22
- 37
- 38
- 1
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 7
- 21
- 23
- 36
- 38
- 6
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 7
- 16
- 24
- 37
- 48
Latest: Post-mortem reveals Mikolaj Wilk died of multiple injuries
A friend of the late Polish father of two, Mikolaj Wilk, has said that the Polish community in Co. Cork is terrified after yesterday’s attack in Ballincollig.
Man dies of suspected heatstroke in Cork
The body of a man in his mid-forties has been removed from a house in Cork city amid fears that he may have died of sunstroke.
Murder investigation underway in Cork after fatal stabbing of man in 'savage' attack
Woman dies after collision with car while walking on hard shoulder with child
A woman has died in a road traffic accident in Co. Tipperary.
Pope Francis' itinerary for visit to Ireland announced
Pope Francis will visit Ireland on the 25th and 26th of August as part of the World Meeting of Families.
Swimmer taken from sea off Kinsale in critical condition
A man in his 60s is in critical condition in hospital this evening after suffering a suspected heart attack while swimming near Kinsale in Co Cork.
Latest: Enforcement of existing by-laws could help alleviate 'incredibly dangerous' quads and scramblers – FF
Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured by a scrambler motorbike in Darndale Park in Dublin.
19-year-old man dies on holidays in Cyprus
A 19-year-old man has died following an incident in the popular resort of Ayia Napa in Cyprus.
