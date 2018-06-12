Euromillions results are in...

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €17,000,000.

The numbers drawn were 7, 21, 23, 36 and 38. The lucky star numbers were 6 and 8.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, June 12, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 20
    • 29
    • 6



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 23
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 35
    • 27



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 21
    • 23
    • 30
    • 32
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 37
    • 38
    • 1



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 7
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 6
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 16
    • 24
    • 37
    • 48



Full Lotto draw results »
