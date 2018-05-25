Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €57,140,617.
The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 16, 28, and 41. The lucky star numbers were 4 and 5.
Lotto Results: Friday, May 25, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 10
- 12
- 16
- 24
- 28
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 15
- 18
- 27
- 30
- 29
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €57,140,617
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 13
- 15
- 16
- 28
- 41
- 4
- 5
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 14
- 15
- 19
- 49
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 11
- 13
- 15
- 19
- 33
- 35
- 32
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 6
- 9
- 19
- 24
- 37
- 32
