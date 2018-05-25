Euromillions results are in...

Lotto Results: Friday, May 25, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 12
    • 16
    • 24
    • 28
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 15
    • 18
    • 27
    • 30
    • 29



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €57,140,617

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 13
    • 15
    • 16
    • 28
    • 41
    • 4
    • 5



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 19
    • 49



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 11
    • 13
    • 15
    • 19
    • 33
    • 35
    • 32



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 9
    • 19
    • 24
    • 37
    • 32



