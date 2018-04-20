Euromillions results are in...

Lotto Results: Friday, April 20, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 19
    • 23
    • 29
    • 31
    • 34
    • 36
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 32
    • 34



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €130,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 3
    • 16
    • 25
    • 39
    • 44
    • 7
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 7
    • 27
    • 45
    • 46
    • 48



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 8
    • 17
    • 19
    • 21
    • 35
    • 9



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 29
    • 33
    • 14



