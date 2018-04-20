Euromillions results are in...
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €130,000,000
The numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 39 and 44 and the lucky star numbers were 7 and 11.
Lotto Results: Friday, April 20, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 19
- 23
- 29
- 31
- 34
- 36
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 15
- 24
- 29
- 32
- 34
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €130,000,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 3
- 16
- 25
- 39
- 44
- 7
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 7
- 27
- 45
- 46
- 48
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 8
- 17
- 19
- 21
- 35
- 9
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 4
- 7
- 10
- 13
- 29
- 33
- 14
