Euromillions results are in
06/04/2018 - 21:17:00
There was one winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot of worth €76,119,641.
The numbers drawn were 1, 29, 33, 45 and 47 and the lucky star numbers were 4 and 8.
Two Irish winners received prizes of €40,872 for matching five numbers.
Lotto Results: Friday, April 06, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 12
- 21
- 26
- 28
- 37
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 7
- 16
- 31
- 34
- 37
- 26
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €76,119,641
There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Switzerland.
- 1
- 29
- 33
- 45
- 47
- 4
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 15
- 19
- 39
- 44
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 10
- 18
- 24
- 32
- 36
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 1
- 10
- 19
- 31
- 32
- 34
- 17
