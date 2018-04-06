Euromillions results are in

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was one winner of tonight's Euromillions jackpot of worth €76,119,641.

The numbers drawn were 1, 29, 33, 45 and 47 and the lucky star numbers were 4 and 8.

Two Irish winners received prizes of €40,872 for matching five numbers.

Lotto Results: Friday, April 06, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 12
    • 21
    • 26
    • 28
    • 37
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 16
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37
    • 26



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €76,119,641

    There was one winner of the EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Switzerland.

    • 1
    • 29
    • 33
    • 45
    • 47
    • 4
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 15
    • 19
    • 39
    • 44



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 36
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 19
    • 31
    • 32
    • 34
    • 17



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Euromillions, Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland