Euromillions results are in

Lotto Results: Friday, March 30, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 2
    • 5
    • 6
    • 22
    • 37
    • 28



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 9
    • 15
    • 21
    • 30
    • 32
    • 36
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €58,701,125

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 12
    • 17
    • 28
    • 35
    • 47
    • 7
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 45
    • 47
    • 49



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 15
    • 19
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 35
    • 37
    • 21



