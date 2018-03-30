Euromillions results are in
There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions worth €58,701,125.
The numbers drawn were 12, 17, 28, 35 and 47 and the lucky star numbers were 7 and 11.
Lotto Results: Friday, March 30, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 2
- 5
- 6
- 22
- 37
- 28
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 9
- 15
- 21
- 30
- 32
- 36
- 11
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €58,701,125
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 12
- 17
- 28
- 35
- 47
- 7
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 45
- 47
- 49
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 15
- 19
- 23
- 27
- 35
- 38
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 13
- 14
- 16
- 35
- 37
- 21
