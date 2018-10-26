EuroMillions jackpot reaches €70m tonight

EuroMillions fever is gripping Ireland as tonight’s jackpot soars to a life-changing €70 million.

Irish EuroMillions players have an opportunity to win even more, as ten lucky winners will share in the EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of a cool €1 million and to win €100,000 each.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today that the National Lottery is delighted to be giving players a chance to share in this mega Ireland Only Raffle prize.

"The EuroMillions jackpot is rolling high and there is huge excitement all over Ireland with an amazing €70 million at stake.

"In addition ten of our players have a unique chance to share in a guaranteed €1 million from tonight’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle.

"This is a lovely amount of money for ten of our players to win with only eight weeks to Christmas!

"In addition to the normal raffle prize of €5,000 this Friday raffle winners will also share on million euros - meaning a total of €100,500 each for ten lucky players.

"So after they cast their vote for our next President they can join the poll to land a nice windfall."

Ireland has had the rub of the green this year when it comes to EuroMillions with 26 players to date landing the top prize in EuroMillions Plus of €500,000.

Digital Desk