EU should cut Theresa May some slack after softening Brexit position says Bertie Ahern

The EU should cut Theresa May some slack after she softened the UK's position on Brexit, according to a former Taoiseach.

Bertie Ahern's comments come after two senior British Ministers resigned in less than 24 hours because of the Brexit plans.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis tendered their resignations, saying the new stance would keep Britain too close to the EU post-Brexit.

"I think they (the EU) can blur the lines in a few areas," said Mr Ahern

"I mean she (May) probably needs something on the free-movement. Other countries have taken a change and a block on free-movement at times and I think she can do that.

"I think they (the EU) can be helpful to her (May)."

- Digital Desk