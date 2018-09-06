EU donates €2.6m to healthy eating scheme in Irish schools

The European Union has allocated €2.6m for the 2018 fruit, vegetable and milk scheme in Irish schools.

The 'Food Dudes' scheme aims to promote healthy eating by pupils and students in the ongoing fight against obesity.

Under the scheme, money is allocated to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine which funds the programme.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Ireland says the scheme is already producing positive results.

Ms Bolton said: "Children who had participated in the programme had a much higher consumption of vegetables, fruit and milk.

"This indicates that such programmes can be successful in targetting of sugary and unhealthy snacks and gives young people healthy habits which they can carry into adulthood.

"Overall, the EU is allocating €250m to such initiatives across the EU and this is a very positive step in the fight against obesity."