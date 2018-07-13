EU document warns member states to prepare for no-deal Brexit

An EU document has warned all member states to prepare for a no-deal Brexit situation.

RTÉ is reporting that the document provides planning guidelines for the 27 member states in the case of the UK leaving the EU next year without having reached a deal.

Exclusive: EU warns states to step up preparations for no-deal Brexit scenario | https://t.co/HZTAA6dLNn pic.twitter.com/spOaD5Vv9Q — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 13, 2018

The document discusses heightened freight traffic at ports, customs and the difficulties facing pharmaceutical and aviation companies.

It is being reported that the document was drawn up two days ago before the UK's White Paper was published.

The document will be issued to the 27 remaining states and all EU institutions including the European Central Bank.

According to RTÉ, the document states that "drawing up contingency plans for the worst possible outcome is not a sign of mistrust in the negotiations."

They go on to report that the document says "the [European] Commission hopes for an agreement and devotes very significant resources and committed efforts to achieve this goal" but that "negotiations, on the other hand, can fail."

The file will be addressed on Friday, July 20 when ministers will meet for the first time to discuss the UK's White Paper.

It outlines two possible scenarios - with and without a deal.

The document contains no reference to the issues surrounding the Irish border.

- Digital Desk