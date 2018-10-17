EU considering extending Brexit transition period in effort to reach border deal

The EU is considering allowing Britain to leave the EU over a longer period in return for agreeing to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It is being reported today that the idea of extending the two-year Brexit transition by one year is being considered to provide more time to develop a temporary customs arrangement between the EU and the UK.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier outlined the idea to member states in Luxembourg last night ahead of a key European Council summit later.

Michel Barnier

The meeting - which had been billed as "the moment of truth" in the negotiations - is the occasion when the leaders of the remaining 27 member states were supposed to give the green light for a special summit in November to finalise the terms of Britain's withdrawal.

Tonight's summit had been built up as the key date when a Brexit deal would get done but it is now at risk of being a bust.

EU Council president Donald Tusk has said there needs to be creativity from Theresa May when she addresses EU leaders tonight.

"The problem is clear, it is still the Irish question," said Mr Tusk.

He has warned that without new "concrete proposals" from the British to break the logjam over the so-called Irish border "backstop", further progress may be impossible.

The deal to stop a hard border with Northern Ireland if the two sides cannot reach a trade deal is what is holding things up.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has conceded there is lots of work to do on the backstop.

"The gaps between positions are significant and time is running out for a deal to be in place by the time the UK leaves on March 29 next year," said Mr Varadkar.

Despite this meeting being the deadline talks may now run into November or even December.

Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin put some of the blame for the delay at the government's feet.

"It's long past time to put aside the over-produced videos and ministerial self-promotion and to show far more urgency in Brexit preparedness," said the Fianna Fáil leader.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald has hit out at the British government.

"With time running out they continue to show scant regard for Ireland, for our rights, for our economy and for our peace agreements," said Ms McDonald.

All eyes will turn to the EU court at Brussels this evening to see if an unlikely deal can be reached.

Digital Desk