'Essay mills' offering bespoke assignments to students to be made illegal

Websites offering bespoke essays to those in third level education are to be made illegal.

New laws are being introduced to make cheating more difficult for students who are 'gaming the system'.

It will also be an offence if a person or company advertises the provision of these essay mill services.

Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O'Connor explains the current situation.

"It's actually very difficult for the universities and the higher education institutions to catch them out, first of all, because it's a bespoke essay, but if you go online you will get hundreds of websites popping up," she said.

Digital Desk