Escaped prisoner suspected to have carried out sex attack in Dublin

It has been reported that a fugitive on the run from a Dublin prison is suspected of carrying out a violent sex attack.

The alleged assault happened in The Liberties on Monday night.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating an alleged sexual assault on Cork Street which happened at an apartment at around 11pm.

It is believed the victim was threatened with a knife and leapt from the balcony to escape.

According to The Herald, a man who escaped from Cloverhill Prison is suspected of carrying out the attack.

He fled the District Court located beside the Clondalkin jail after a cell was left unlocked, and searches to track him down are continuing.

