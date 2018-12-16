ESB restore power to most homes after Storm Deirdre

Power has been restored to most customers affected by Storm Deirdre yesterday, ESB Networks has said

At the height of the storm, which was a category Orange weather event, more than 4,000 homes and businesses were left without power.

The worst affected areas were in counties Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Clare, Wicklow, Meath and Dublin.

Streams blowing backwards and an angry Atlantic... #StormDeirdre is brewing in West Kerry. pic.twitter.com/wxM1Zs7U76 — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) December 15, 2018

Currently, there are still pockets of power outages in Limerick, Ennis, Bray in Co Wicklow, Mulgannon in Co Wexford and Julianstown in Co Meath.

A Status Orange wind warning and Yellow rainfall warning ended at midnight.

A 9-year-old girl was struck by a falling tree while cycling with her family in Cork city yesterday.

The girl was pinned under the tree for up to 40 minutes and is being treated in Cork University Hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Areas in Wexford, Waterford and Cork were hit by spot flooding after some rivers overflowed they banks.

Several stranded motorists were also assisted by emergency services from their cars after they got trapped in flood waters.

Cold & bright today with some sunshine & occasional rain or hail showers. Showers will be heavy and prolonged this morning in parts of Munster and south Leinster, but they will become increasingly confined to Atlantic coastal counties this afternoon. Top temps of 6 to 8 degrees. pic.twitter.com/qypX2QUVce — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 16, 2018

There will be occasional rain or hail showers today with a risk of thunder, with the rain prolonged in Munster and Leinster in the morning.

These showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal areas in the afternoon, Met Éireann says.

Most areas will be dry at first tonight, with temperatures falling to between zero and four degrees.

Frost is forecasted for the midlands and eastern areas, with this clearing before morning.