Equipment stolen from fire brigade in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade is appealing for the public's help in finding equipment stolen from an ambulance.

Paramedics were treating a person for a cardiac arrest in a Cabra pub when the theft of the two life-saving devices happened.

They have shared a photo on Twitter and are asking people to contact them if they think they can help locate the equipment.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Fire Brigade, Dublin

 

