EPA finds that mine collapse which caused sinkholes in Monaghan also contaminated nearby river

The incident at a mine that caused sinkholes in Co Monaghan also resulted in contaminated water entering a local river, it has emerged.

Mining company Gyproc discharged water into the Bursk River that contained sulphate in excess of levels permitted under its operating licence.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has now made the company a priority for enforcement, although given the recent nature of the events, the focus will initially be on bringing it back into compliance before legal action is considered.

The EPA publishes a quarterly list of priority sites for enforcement. The eight companies in the latest list represent less than 1% of all EPA-licenced industrial sites but accounted for 41% of complaints and 11% of compliance investigations from July to December 2018.

Gyproc has not previously been on the list. The EPA said it was included this time as a result of the incidents that came to light last September.

"This site is on the list following incidents involving subsidence at the Drumgossatt mine and issues relating to the management of excessive discharges of water from the Drummond active mine to the River Bursk," it said.

Last June, drilling at the company's underground mine at Drummond broke through rock into an underground reservoir and water poured into the mine. Gyproc has an EPA licence to discharge mine water from Drummond and the neighbouring opencast mine at Knocknacran into the Bursk but only when river levels are high enough to dilute the sulphate in the mine water.

Because of the extended dry spell and low river levels last summer, the company opted to divert the water to its old adjacent underground mine at Drumgossatt where mining ceased in 1989.

The water undermined support pillars which collapsed, causing the subsidence on September 24 that destroyed a GAA clubhouse and grounds and a community centre, closed a local road and left several families out of their homes.

But an EPA site visit report shows some water was also discharged to the Bursk "at parameter levels above the licence emission limit values for sulphate and conductivity".

The site visit, one of a number that took place in the wake of the incident, was carried out on October 9 and it recorded that since September 29 there had been a discharge of excess mine water that breached permitted sulphate limits.

Some of the damage after the mine incident in Co. Monaghan.

The company said that it had discharged the water in breach of its licence because it could not pump any more into Drumgossatt. "The licensee...indicated that the available storage capacity for this excess groundwater at the facility had been reached," the site visit report notes.

The Bursk is not used as a source of household water supplies but high sulphate concentrations can damage aquatic life and make the untreated water unsuitable for livestock to drink.

In a statement, Gyproc said the release into the Bursk was necessary to manage the excess water following the subsidence incident.

It said it had been in ongoing consultation with the EPA since last June and "a substantially increased program of monitoring was agreed with the EPA and implemented in September".

"This program continues to be monitored very closely and Gyproc will continue to engage with the EPA to ensure that there is no negative impact on the local environment," it said.