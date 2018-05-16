EPA concerned over water quality at seven Irish beaches

Seven beaches across the country have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality.

Five beaches labelled as 'poor' by the Environmental Protection Agency are in Dublin - Sandymount Strand is new to the 2017 list.

The other beaches which have failed to scrub up in the capital are Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South.

The other two are Ballyloughane in Galway city and Clifden in County Galway.

Peter Webster, EPA Senior Scientific Officer said: “Ireland has many beautiful beaches and some inland bathing waters with excellent water quality. The report covers the 142 EU identified bathing waters.

"It also provides details of over 80 other waters where bathing occurs and which are monitored by local authorities.

"While these 80 waters are not covered by the regulations they are monitored by the local authorities because bathing or recreational activities are known to take place there and it is important to let the public know about their water quality. We would like to see many of them in the national monitoring programme in the future.”

Mr Webster said anyone heading to the beach can check beaches.ie for information on current water quality.

The summary report Bathing Waters in Ireland 2017 and map of the quality of Ireland’s Bathing water sites are available on the EPA website.