Eoin Ó Broin blasts Taoiseach's comments on social and affordable housing

The Taoiseach has been accused of being 'out of touch' with the housing crisis, after he claimed Sinn Féin-led councils were responsible for the slow pace of new social and affordable housing.

Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin has hit back at the claims, saying they're 'completely false'.

He says Leo Varadkar's own party is responsible for blocking some council developments.

"In fact, it's because of Sinn Féin-led councils that we've seen an increase in social housing and we're beginning to see some affordable [housing].

"In many cases, it's Fine Gael councillors who are trying to block and vote down proposals for more social and affordable housing.

"So there's no truth to these allegations whatsoever."

Digital Desk