Eoghan Murphy urged to apologise over homelessness figures
03/05/2018 - 19:52:00
The Housing Minister has been urged to apologise after being accused of deliberately manipulating the latest homelessness figures.
The release for March showed a slight drop in the number of people in emergency accomodation.
Eoghan Murphy (pictured) said around 600 people were re-categorised because they were wrongly deemed to be homeless.
Reports today suggest the Minister told local authorities to take them out of the overall numbers.
Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesperson, Eoin O'Broin, is calling for an apology.
"I've accused the Minister directly of knowingly manipulating the figures to ensure that they don't breach the 10,000 mark, to do so to protect his own political reputation," he said.
"I think it's an insult to the council staff, to the NGOs who are working very hard to tackle this crisis."
