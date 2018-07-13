Ennis based diver returns home following Thai cave rescue

The Ennis based diver who participated in this week's international Cave rescue in Thailand returns home later today.

Jim Warny who is a member of the Irish Cave Rescue Organisation flew out on Friday to assist in the operation.

Clare Councillor Mary Howard has praised him for his efforts.

She said: "Jim has been out there working and they have performed a miracle essentially because the weather was against them.

"I think it is hugely important that we acknowledge the good that has been done and that we look to the future and say 'how can we acknowledge Jim for what he has done?'"

-Digital Desk