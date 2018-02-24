Engineers Week to feature over 780 events nationwide

A series of event will be taking place during Engineers Week, which begins today.

Over 75,000 participants, including young people, their parents, teachers, engineers and industry are set to take part in over 780 events nationwide - from hands-on engineering challenges in classrooms and libraries to onsite engineering tours and open days - as part of Engineers Ireland’s Engineers Week 2018.

Engineers Week is coordinated by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme and funded under Science Foundation Ireland’s Discover Programme Call.

The annual campaign aims to promote engineering as a career choice and the importance of the profession to Ireland.

"We've an awful lot planned for the week," said Engineers Ireland CPD Director Dee Keogh.

"It runs until the second of March, and we've got over 780 Engineers Week events planned, and on top of that about 2,700 free screenings of a movie called 'Dream Big: Engineering Our World'.

Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland, said that she was delighted that many of Ireland’s large engineering employers, local authorities and engineering departments of Higher Education Institutes are getting involved to showcase their work and the role of the engineer within their communities.

Ms Spillane commented: “Engineers Week, in this its 12th year, is reaching out to all facets of the industry to showcase the exciting world of contemporary engineering.

"Engineering affects all aspects of life, from tangible works such as roads, bridges and flood defences, to heart stents and prostheses, as well as the invisible technology that supports our daily lives.

"The wealth of engineering talent in Ireland is rich and varied and we are delighted to see so many engineering organisations, libraries, schools and third level institutes getting involved and showcasing the engineering profession to primary and secondary school students nationwide and inspiring today’s children to engineer the Ireland of tomorrow.”