Enda Kenny officially calls time on Dáil career as FG select Mayo candidates

Enda Kenny has told a Fine Gael convention tonight that he will not put his name forward for the next General Election.

Officially calling time on his Dáil career, the former taoiseach told Fine Gael members in Castlebar that he was honoured to have been supported by voters in 13 elections.

Delegates gathered in the Mayo town tonight to choose the party's candidates for the next election in the constituency.

It means there will be no Kenny name on the ballot for the constituency for the first time in more than 60 years at the next election.

Mr Kenny first entered the Dáil after a by-election in 1975, and he is currently the longest-serving TD in the present Dáil.