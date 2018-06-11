Enda Kenny named European of the Year

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has been presented with a European of the Year award.

European Movement Ireland is bestowing the honour on him for strengthening EU-Irish relations.

Current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presented the award this afternoon.

Previous winners include: 1988 Peter Sutherland

1989 Sean Kelly

1990 Charles Haughey

1991 Brian Friel

1992 Ray MacSharry

1993 Albert Reynolds and John Hume

1994 Michael Smurfit

1995 Adi Roche

1996 John Bruton

1997 Mary Banotti

1998 Paddy Harte and Glenn Barr

1999 David O’Sullivan

2000 David Byrne

2001 Tommie Gorman

2003 Pat Cox

2004 Maurice Hayes

2005 Bertie Ahern

2015 Catherine Day

2016 Irish Defence Forces

Mr Varadkar said: "Enda Kenny is someone who has always stood up for Ireland, and for Europe.

"Right from the start, he displayed a positive, consistently optimistic approach to solving problems, backed by a steely resolve which came to stand the country, and the EU, in very good stead.

In 2011, when Enda became Taoiseach, our GDP had plummeted, unemployment had soared, and Ireland's international reputation was in tatters.

"Under his patient and determined leadership, he steered the country on a path to regain what was lost.

"He had to fight for our national interests, but guiding his work at all times was his genuine appreciation of, and commitment to Europe."

The former Taoiseach said that Ireland's membership of the EU has brought about many changes.

Mr Kenny said: “Ireland’s membership of the EU has transformed our country, from being backward, introverted and protectionist to outward-looking, export-oriented, with a globally confident people.

“While Brexit is clearly of critical importance to us as an EU member, Europe as a global player cannot become absorbed with the issue to the neglect of its own future agenda and the place in the world of the European Union in 20 years’ time.

"It is Europe’s value system that makes it so strong: peace, personal dignity, freedom, opportunity, privacy.

“A Europe that forges strong leadership and that shows real partnership can build a continent that is life giving, hopeful and popular and not one that is divisive, destructive and populist.”