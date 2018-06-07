Enda Kenny chosen as Irish European of Year

Enda Kenny has been selected as the Irish European of Year.

He will be honoured for his role in guiding Ireland through the recession and presenting the Irish position on Brexit to the EU at a special event in Dublin next Monday.

The former Taoiseach is currently the longest-serving TD in the Dáil having been first elected in 1975.

Noelle O'Connell of the European Movement in Ireland says Enda Kenny's leadership in guiding Ireland out of the bailout makes him a deserving recipient.

"Enda Kenny was chosen as European of the Year Awardee for his outstanding contribution to promoting and developing Ireland's place in Europe through some of the most challenging circumstances in our history around the time of the Brexit referendum to also chairing the European Council and developing and promoting our relationship with the European Union," she said.

