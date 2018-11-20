Employment rate rises by 3% to hit record highs

The country’s employment rate has hit record highs leading to concerns it could lead to a lack of workers to fill vacancies.

The employment rate has risen 3% with almost 2.3 million people now in work.

The biggest rate of growth has been in the construction sector.

Statistician with the CSO, Jim Dalton, says more people have a job than ever before.

He said: "The overall message is that the economy is performing well. Employment is increasing all the time. Unemployment is decreasing.

"The long-term unemployment rate is now 2.1%. It was 2.7% last year.

"So the proportion of people that are unemployed, that are long, is declining all the time."

