Emotional scenes as young mum tells court of moment she told daughter of cancer diagnosis

By Ann O'Loughlin

A young mother with cancer broke down in the witness box in the Four Courts yesterday as she told of telling her daughter who celebrated her seventh birthday last week of her cancer diagnosis.

"It is probably the most difficult conversation I had to have. She did not want Mammy to pass away. She asked would she have to live with somebody else," Ruth Morrissey told Mr justice Kevin Cross.

Ruth Morrissey at the High Court today. Photo: CourtPix

Giving evidence in her action against the HSE and two laboratories over alleged misinterpretation of two of her cervical smears, Ms Morrissey said she told her daughter Libby she could not promise she would not pass away but she made a promise she would fight as hard as she could.

The 37-year old woman who comes from a big family told the court she and her husband Paul had planned to have " an extended family" and had bought a four bedroom house for that reason.

She said when she got the first cervical cancer diagnosis in 2014, she was shocked .

"I had done the smears and nothing showed up," she said.

She said the second blow to her was the diagnosis of breast cancer.

When she was told her cervical cancer had come back earlier this year, she was devastated.

"I was taken aback. I said I had a little girl at home and I wanted to be there for her," she told the court.

She added : "You just try to carry yourself through".

Chemotherapy she said is like a freight train hitting you and revealed she has now completed her sixth cycle..

In relation to her breast cancer she said she has decided to have a double mastectomy as she was "not taking any chances" but that the breast cancer could not be treated until she had completed the treatment for the cervical cancer.

Paul and Ruth Morrissey at the High Court today. Photo: CourtPix

Ms Morrissey said that when she saw another Limerick woman Vicky Phelan talking about her cervical cancer case on the television she had a strange feeling and she later rang the CervicalCheck numbers.

She said her heart sank when the phone rang.

The nurse at the other end of the call broke down as she told her she was one of the women whose smear tests had been the subject of review.

Ms Morrissey said it was the third blow.

The case continues.