Emma Mhic Mhathúna 'not expecting anything good' to come of Scally Report

Update 10.55am: A report into the Cervical Check controversy is to be published this afternoon and is expected to find "serious system flaws" in the screening programme.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who has terminal cancer, was one of the women given the incorrect smear results.

"I haven't even gotten a copy of the report," Ms Mhic Mhathuna said this morning.

"But I'm not expecting anything good to come of it.

"I suppose a different spin on it - I'm in hospital ten days, haven't seen my children.

On Friday, I actually became unresponsive and my family were called in because it's in my liver now and I have one in my brain and yet the government seem to think that this is ok.

Ahead of the publication of the Scally Report, Micheál Martin says he is waiting to read the report before deciding whether he thinks a full public inquiry is required.

"I will genuinely be guided by the opinion of Dr Scally but I am anxious to find out in terms of the quality and the nature of what happened in the labs themselves in relation to specific misreadings or misdiagnosis where you may need a commission," said Mr Martin.

Earlier: Scally Review to condemn programme and doctors for 'keeping women in the dark'

The Scally Review into the Cervical Check scandal is expected to highlight "serious system flaws" in the screening programme.

It is also due to say that screening should be overhauled - when the report is published later today.

Dr Gabriel Scally

The review is expected to condemn the Cervical Check programme and doctors for "keeping women in the dark" about audits showing their cancer test results were incorrect.

Dr Gabriel Scally will say that the programme was not monitored by senior officials and that there were "system-wide failures" in the HSE and Department of Health.

According to the Irish Times, he will also strongly criticise the failure to communicate new information to the women affected.

Yesterday's leaks, which were strongly condemned, revealed Dr Scally will not recommend a commission of investigation being set up.

Scally Report is a large document with 50 key recommendations which are not yet published & deserve proper consideration. Some issues being speculated upon are matters for Oireachtas. Everyone needs to allow those impacted the courtesy of being briefed & then it will be published

But Simon Harris, who will brief the cabinet on the full report today, has not ruled out setting one up anyway.

The Scally review will make 50 recommendations but will not single out any individuals.

Meanhwile, Sinn Féin is demanding a full commission of inquiry.

.@loreillysf has criticised Minister Harris for leaks to the media on the Scally report, once again letting survivors of the #CervicalCheck scandal and their families down.

The Minister needs to put the victims before his attempts to spin the news.



The Minister needs to put the victims before his attempts to spin the news. pic.twitter.com/9IEV6CQI8q — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) September 11, 2018

Their Health Spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says it is up to the Oireachtas to decide whether it is needed.

"It'll be for the Oireachtas to decide if we are satisfied that no commission of inquiry is required," said Ms O'Reilly.

"I cannot see anything within the contents of that report which will deter us. I want to see information.

"You have to remember that Gabriel Scally didn't have any powers to compel information, he didn't have any power to compel witnesses so there may be information that the Oireachtas requires, there may be information that we require that will make an inquiry absolutely necessary.

"We believe that a full commission of inquiry is absolutely required."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has appealed to all parties to resist reacting to the report until there has been a chance to study its findings.

