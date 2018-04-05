Emergency supplies arrive today as livestock fodder shortage continues

Emergency supplies of livestock fodder will arrive into Rosslare from the UK today to deal with the shortage on Irish farms.

Many farmers say that they have completely run out of feed following the bad weather leaving animals starving.

The fodder, imported by the Dairygold co-op, will be offered at cost price.

However, President of the Irish Farmers Association Joe Healy says the Government needs to make more money available.

"We have called for all outstanding payments to be paid to farmers because while some of them might be small payments, maybe a few hundred, every €250-€300 is a ton of meal," he said.

