Emergency services responding to 'serious' crash in Dublin

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Dublin city centre.

The incident happened outside Phibsborough Shopping Centre just after 2pm this afternoon.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Gardai are currently at the scene diverting traffic, and both inbound and outbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

