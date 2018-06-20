Emergency services responding to fire at West Cork fish factory

There are reports of a fire in a fish factory in Baltimore in West Cork.

Emergency services are on the scene and staff have been evacuated from the premises.

There are no reports of any injuries

BREAKING: Emergency services are responding to a large fire at a fish factory near #Baltimore in Co #Cork. No reports of any injuries. A national school nearby has been evacuated as a precaution due to smoke plume. Roads in the area are closed pic.twitter.com/TVfF1j2VfT — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) June 20, 2018

Rath National School has also been evacuated due to safety concerns over a smoke plume.

The school principal, Maura Collins, said there is no danger of fire in the school.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, she said: "Everyone is fine here... it's just the fumes which are quite toxic.

"On health and safety ground the board of management decided to evacuate the children out of here."

She continued: "We were just keeping everything nice and calm here.

"We have a text the parent service so we sent that off and everyone has been collected.

"It's only staff remaining in the school and we're clearing out ASAP."

There were reports of an explosion at the scene before the fire broke out.

Roads in the area are closed to the public.

- Digital Desk