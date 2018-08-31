Emergency services responding to collision between cyclist and car in Clare

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision between a cyclist and a car in Ennis, Co Clare.

The crash occurred on the N7 southbound near Junction 7 today.

The male cyclist was treated at the scene for serious injuries and has been taken to Limerick Hospital.

The road is currently closed southbound and diversions are in place but it is expected to fully re-open shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Ennis garda station on 065 6848100.

File image

Digital Desk