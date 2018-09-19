Emergency services responding after caravan blown off cliff in Galway

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Claffaghduff near Clifden in Galway after a caravan was blown off a cliff.

It is reported that a woman in her 50s was in the caravan at the time.

A garda spokesman has said however that they are having difficulty accessing the caravan.

Nor could they confirm that a woman was inside when it was blown from the cliff.

It is understood that the caravan has landed on a stretch of coastline and is not in the water.