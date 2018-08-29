Emergency services attend tragic incident on railway line near Kilkenny
Emergency services are attending a tragic incident on the railway line near Kilkenny this evening.
18.35 Heuston to Waterford delayed, emergency services attending tragic incident on the line near Kilkenny— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 29, 2018
The 18.35 Heuston to Waterford train has been delayed as a result.
Irish Rail has said it will update further of when services are to resume.
- Digital Desk
