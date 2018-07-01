Emergency services at the scene of multi-vehicle collision in Kildare

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Co Kildare.

The incident happened on the M4, heading eastbound after the Celbridge exit.

The crash has been moved to the hard shoulder, but there are delays back to the Junction, Maynooth exit, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

