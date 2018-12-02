Elisha Gault's mother calls for mental health support improvements for teenagers

A mum whose 14-year-old daughter died by suicide on St Patrick’s Day, is devoting next year to improving mental health supports for teenagers.

Gráinne Gault’s daughter Elisha died on March 17 and her body was recovered from the River Suir eight days later, near her home of Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary after she went missing.

The body of the missing teenager was found about 8km from where she was last seen on a bridge in the town.

A Search and Rescue Coast Guard helicopter was on its way back to Waterford airport from a routine operation when crew members saw a body floating in the water near Fiddown bridge.

READ MORE: Irish woman who runs Christmas dinner for the lonely attracts people living across Europe

Elisha’s mother Gráinne, has kept her daughter’s Facebook page as both a memorial to Elisha and for young people and adults who suffer with mental health difficulties.

On her official Facebook page, Ms Gault posted: “Three areas I want to focus my energies on in 2019, are teen support, parental support and service improvement.

“Each county across Ireland will have a similar forum, please step forward with your experiences and lets push for improvements, so we can finally offer a solution to those in need of help.”

The determined Mum also encouraged those feeling down not to allow themselves to feel overcome by it.

“Life constantly challenges us and can become weighted, but that’s ok because these times will pass.

“It’s important to do your best to keep yourself strong with a consistent support network but if you, unfortunately, do not have this in your life, don’t give up.

“Do things like getting to the gym, positive activity, fresh air, good nutrition, even watch a good comedy and laugh your way through the down times.

Live in-spite of them, don’t press pause on living ’til it passes because we are only wasting our own time and it's too precious. Be kind to yourselves.

Ms Gault, who has tirelessly campaigned for mental health services for adolescents and children since her daughter’s death, said she will continue to advocate for additional funding to be pumped into helping those you need it.

She pointed out that she believes that mental health supports are relatively in their infancy.

“There’s no one shoe fits all approach. Not all solutions exist in Ireland but I do know this, together we can learn a better way.

We can reach out and pull others close and the reality is, as parents and carers, we too need support, we need to learn a different approach, to ultimately offer a brighter outcome.

“Don't suffer in silence, don't live wrestling with your mind alone, reach out, to a GP, Pieta House (mental health charity), somebody and express your thoughts so you can be guided on how to handle them.”