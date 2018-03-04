Elderly woman dies in fire at her home in Longford

An 83-year-old woman has died following a fire at a house in Abbeylara, Co Longford.

Initial reports from Abbeylara suggest the woman died in a house fire at Camagh near Abbeylara shortly after 7pm last night.

The blaze was brought under control by firefighters and her body was recovered from the house.

No one else was in the house at the time.

Her body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the scene of the blaze has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí have said they do not suspect foul play.

Local Councillor PJ Reilly said the local community has been stunned by the tragic news:

He said: "We learned last night that an elderly lady in our community had an incident in a house fire.

"This lady was from a farming background and she lived with her brother who deceased last year, so she lived alone and it's just unfortunate that such an incident had to happen."