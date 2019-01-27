Elderly woman dies after being hit by car

An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a car in Bangor, Co Down.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died at the scene in Ballyholme on Saturday night.

It was reported to police that a Citreon C3 was involved in the incident in Donaghadee Road at around 7.15pm.

Police can confirm a female pedestrian in her 70s died after a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Donaghadee Road, Bangor at 7:15pm last night. The female was struck by a car and died as a result of her injuries. The road has re-opened and any witnesses should contact 101. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 27, 2019

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the woman who was struck by the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

“The Donaghadee Road, Ballyholme, has reopened following the incident.

“Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them on 101.”

