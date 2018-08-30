Elderly residents of Dublin social housing estate robbed three times at knifepoint since Friday

Gardaí are investigating three separate aggravated burglaries at a social housing estate for older people in Dublin.

At around 9pm last Friday night, a man forced his way into a house on Ballygall Road East in Glasnevin where he threatened and assaulted a man in his 60s at knifepoint before making off with a sum of cash.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the occupants of two houses in the same estate, a man in his 80s and another man in his 60s, were threatened at knifepoint by two men, before being tied up.

The intruders escaped with sums of cash.

Gardaí are carrying out forensic examinations to see if the incidents are connected.

No arrests have been made.