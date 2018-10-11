Elderly pedestrian killed after road collision in Roscommon

A man in his 70s has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Roscommon.

The incident occurred this evening shortly before 8pm on Bridge Street in Strokestown.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the female driver of the car was not injured.

The N5 is closed at Bridge Street and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea garda station on 094 9621630.

Digital Desk