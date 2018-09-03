Elderly man killed in hit-and-run in Limerick

A 76-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Limerick.

The collision occurred shortly before 11pm last night at Rylands on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale Rd.

The man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place later today.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, for anyone with information in connection with the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on September 2 to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Digital Desk