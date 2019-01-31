Elderly man hospitalised after collapsing in Dublin park in freezing conditions
An elderly man required medical assistance last night after he collapsed in a Dublin park in freezing conditions.
The man, who is in his 80's, was found close to the entrance of Tymon Park in Tallaght.
Two off duty nurses found him lying on the ground close to midnight.
The man had to be transported to hospital.
The ground temperature was -4°C when firefighters from Dolphins Barn attended the scene.
