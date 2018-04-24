Elderly man assaulted after going closer to investigate row while out walking

By Conor Kane

A man is in custody for questioning in relation to an assault on an elderly man who was out walking in Clonmel on Tuesday morning.

The 75-year-old man had to be hospitalised with facial injuries after the incident which happened between 8am and 8.30am on Heywood Road in the town.

It is understood that the victim came upon a public order incident in the area while he was out for a walk and, after going closer to investigate, was assaulted by a young man in his 20s.

The elderly man was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Gardaí in Clonmel issued an appeal for witnesses to get in contact with them and asked anyone who was in the Heywood Road area between 7.30pm and 8.30am, and might have noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone out of place, to contact them.

It is believed that the assailant was in a group of two or three men before the assault took place.

A man was arrested yesterday afternoon in the Clonmel area and was detained at Cahir garda station for questioning.