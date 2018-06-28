Elderly man airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty while swimming in Kerry

By Patrick Flynn

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after he got into difficulty while swimming in Kerry this afternoon.

It is understood the man, believed to be around 70 years old, was pulled from the sea at Kells Bay between Glenbeigh and Caherciveen. The incident happened at around 2pm.

The man is reported to have been in an unresponsive state and efforts to resuscitate him were carried out until ambulance arrived.

It is also believed that a nurse who was in the area at the time also helped with carrying out CPR.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was requested to airlift the man to hospital.

The helicopter landed close to the scene and the casualty was transferred into the care of the crew.

The Irish Coast Guard has confirmed that they dispatched a helicopter to the scene and that a casualty was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The man is believed to be in a serious condition.