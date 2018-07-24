Elderly homeless people to get keys to new homes today

New homes to house elderly homeless people will be unveiled later.

The 16 units on the South Circular Road in Dublin were bought by charity Alone to help elderly people at risk of becoming homeless.

The new tenants will get the keys to their permanent homes later.

Joe is one of them - he was served an eviction notice at the age of 65 and struggled to find somewhere to live:

"I was willing to go out there and rent again, whatever I could get. It was just impossible," he said.

"I think we all talk about this housing problem and this housing situation like 'it's terrible'. When you're on the coalface of it, when you're actually like the way I was, the threat of eviction at my age, it's an impossibility."

Digital Desk