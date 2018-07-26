Elderly couple rescued from sinking boat in Lough Derg

An elderly couple have been rescued from a sinking vessel in Lough Derg.

In response to a Mayday alert, Lough Derg RNLI launched shortly after 2pm to assist people reported to be in the water after their 28-foot cruiser started taking on water and sinking.

Lough Derg. Credit: Eoin O'Hagan

The boat was located in Cloondevaun Bay, at the northeastern shore of Lough Derg aground on rocks, and with both of its passengers back on board.

Given the weather and the condition of the cruiser, the couple was taken onto the lifeboat and away from immediate danger.

They were wearing lifejackets and were found to be in good health.

The RNLI is advising anyone who gets into difficulties to stay with their boat and only get into the water as a last resort.

Digital Desk